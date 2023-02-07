Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares nail-biting video of buck trying to outswim crocodile. Watch

Nature, at times, is scary and there are videos occasionally posted online that remind us of just that. Just like this video involving a buck and a crocodile is. The nail-biting video shows a buck trying to outswim a crocodile to save its life.

The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of Latest Sightings last month. “A red lechwe crosses the Chobe River, not long before a croc spots it. The crocodile races to catch up to the lechwe, who swims desperately for land and survival,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip recently created a buzz again after director Vinod Kapri took to Twitter to share the video. “A TOP class climax!” he wrote. The video opens to show the buck swimming. At first it isn’t clear that the animal is actually swimming for its life. However, soon it becomes clear as the camera captures a crocodile swimming behind it. The chase goes on for some time and at a point the reptile even catches the buck and drags it below water. However, the animal keeps on trying hard. At the end, it kicks the crocodile with its hind legs and escapes. The video ends with the buck reaching the riverbank and running away.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the YouTube video has received over 9.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“This buck is a real warrior, it's just spectacular how he swims and kicks the croco,” posted a YouTube user. “The croc's speed is shocking. Thank God for the antelope's instincts to jump at the end to free himself from the water. That was one determined croc. Unbelievable,” shared another. “Both the croc and the deer were MOVING! Unbelievable how hard the deer was swimming!,” expressed a third. “You can't outswim a croc but this antelope was very lucky to escape!” wrote a fourth.