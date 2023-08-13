‘Find the house for sale’: Harsh Goenka shares brain teaser challenge

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on August 11 to share a mind-bending brain teaser with his followers on the platform. The challenge requires you to spot a house that is up for sale among those that have already been sold. Can you do it within ten seconds? It’s a tricky one, but are you up for the challenge?

Brain Teaser: Can you spot the one that is up for sale among these sold houses?(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

“Find the house for sale in 10 seconds,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the brain teaser on Twitter. The brain teaser showcases a few houses with a ‘Sold’ signboard in their gardens, except for one with a ‘For Sale’ signboard. Can you locate it within the given time?

Take a look at the brain teaser posted by Harsh Goenka here:

The brain teaser, since being shared on August 11, has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka:

A Twitter user wrote, “Took 15 seconds but I did.”

“Where? All seem to have sold and left!” posted another.

A third commented, “Found it! But in more than 10 seconds.”

“By the time I found it, it was already sold,” joked a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Found it after struggling for more than 300 seconds and going through the comments.”

“My eyes are hurting! I can only see sold on all of them!” shared a sixth.

Several individuals even shared images highlighting the property for sale in the comment section.

Earlier, a tricky brain teaser featuring a parliament of owls was shared on Facebook by Hungary-based digital artist Gergely Dudás. Among the pastel-coloured owls in the brain teaser is a cat hidden in plain sight. Can you spot the feline quickly?

