Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi, 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot
trending

Fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi, 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Fire at AIIMS Delhi: At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the premier hospital after the alert, officials said. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, according to the officials.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:38 AM IST
File photo of AIIMS Delhi.

A fire broke out in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on late Wednesday night. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the premier hospital after the alert, officials said. The firefighting operation was brought under control by 12.39 am and no casualties were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, according to the officials.

The area where the fire occured was being used for Covid-19 sampling, the deputy chief fire officer Sunil Choudhary told news agency ANI. The damage to the samples of Covid-19 housed on the floor was not immediately clear.

The fire control room received a distress call about the fire at 10.25 pm, officials added.

A fire officer said the fire started at an office in the convergence block within the campus. The site of the fire outbreak is reportedly away from patients admitted to the hospital. The convergence block within the campus is where classes are held. There block also houses laboratories.

This comes two days before AIIMS Delhi was set to resume the Outpatient Department (OPD) services in a phased manner almost two months after they were suspended amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP