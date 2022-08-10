Firefighters dig through thick mud to rescue stuck horse. See pictures

A story of firefighter rescuing a horse from a muddy situation was recently shared on Facebook. The post, shared along with several pictures, is winning people’s hearts. And, people are now praising the rescuers for their incredible efforts of helping the animal.

Denton County Emergency Services District took to their official page to share the images. “Yesterday morning, crews from Denton County ESD # 1 and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call in Copper Canyon to rescue a horse that was stuck in the mud. Upon arrival, personnel found a large Belgian draft horse in thick mud up to its belly next to a stock pond. Firefighters dug through the mud and created space underneath the horse to fit ropes to help get the animal out. A veterinarian was on the scene with medication and assisted in taking care of the horse named Bella, who is was still last night with IV fluids, food, and water. Thanks to the team consisting of firefighters, volunteers, veterinarians, and citizens that were involved in this rescue,” they wrote while sharing the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures that show how the firefighters rescued the horse:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated over 600 likes. The post has also gathered tons of comments. “Thank all of you wonderful men and women for saving this beauty,” posted a Facebook user. “What an amazing job! WOW! Best wishes for Bella and the kind, hardworking crew!” expressed another. “Thanks to all involved in this rescue! I hope Bella recovers well,” commented a third. “What an amazing rescue. Thank you to all involved for your service!” wrote a fourth.

