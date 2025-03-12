Fish or cloud? What you see first in this picture will reveal your personality type

Optical illusion personality tests have gained massive popularity on social media, where users often turn to them in an attempt to figure out their own emotions and inclinations. These illusions typically present an ambiguous image that can be perceived in multiple ways, with each interpretation supposedly revealing something about a person’s character. What do you see first in this image: a fish or a cloud?(Instagram/@mia_yilin_)

Fish or cloud?

TikTok user and Stanford student Mia Yilin has shared one such optical illusion that doubles up as a personality test. She shared an optical illusion that features both a fish and a cloud. This illusion is designed to offer insights into one's personality based on which image you notice first.

According to Mia, what you notice first in the picture says a lot about your personality. Her video offers viewers a couple of seconds to look at the optical illusion.

Cloud

If you noticed the cloud before you registered the fish, it suggests that you may project strength and resilience outwardly but are quite sensitive internally. This sensitivity can make you more susceptible to being hurt by others' words and actions.

“If you first saw the cloud, then although you may seem like a very brave and resilient person on the outside, you’re actually rather sensitive on the inside,” explained the Ivy League student.

“You are easily affected by the words and actions of those around you. You have the idea of settling for someone or something and have very high standards and goals.

“Your personality is so attractive and charismatic that people cannot help but be drawn to you,” revealed Mia. “While you’re normally kind and friendly, you can be quite threatening in times of competition,” she concluded.

Fish

If the fish caught your eye first, it indicates a "carpe diem" mentality—you recognize that life is short and strive to make the most of it.

For people who saw the fish first, their time is the most valuable thing they have. “So you hate wasting [time] on people and things that don’t deserve it,” said Mia.

“You’re very hard on yourself and give 100% to everything you do. That said, you’re also a major worrier and spend a lot of time stressing about the unknown,” she added.

“You’re an extroverted-introvert, who prefers to spend time alone but can also become the life of the party when you need to be,” the Stanford student continued.

While these interpretations are intriguing, it's important to approach them with a lighthearted perspective, as they are not grounded in scientific research.

