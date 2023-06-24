Fist bump to kiss : Smart cow performs ten tricks in 60 seconds, bags world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) has a list of animals that have created amazing records by performing various tricks. The list includes animals like dogs, cats, parrots, rabbits, and even guinea pigs. However, this is the first time a cow has joined the list by performing ten tricks in 60 seconds. The bovine named Ghost amazed everyone by showing different tricks, including “fist bump” and “kiss”.

The image shows a cow named Ghost who bagged a world record by performing various tricks. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GWR took to YouTube to share a video capturing the amazing feat of the cow. “Ghost the cow suffers slightly from stage fright, but was still able to set the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute with the help of her human Megan Reimann in Nebraska, USA,” they also added while sharing the video.

The clip shows how, with the help of her human, Ghost performed tricks like “Stay in a place”, “spin”, “Bell touch”, “head nod”, and many more. It also shows the very adorable creature getting treats after finishing each task.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GWR also shared a blog documenting more information about this incredible record by the cow. They added that Ghost’s human Reimann told them that the cow can perform a “large and ever-growing” number of tricks, including one where she can distinguish between colours. “I knew Ghost was special from the moment I first saw her. I decided then that she was going to do something special,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}