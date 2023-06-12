Dog deposits 23 coins in piggy bank in one minute, breaks Guinness World Record
A two-year-old dog named Leo smashed the Guinness World Record title for ‘most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute’.
A dog from Aberdeen, United Kingdom, has made it into the Guinness World Records by depositing more than 20 coins into a piggy bank within just one minute. Leo, a two-year-old cocker spaniel owned by Emily Anderson, accomplished the record for ‘most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute’.
The incredible feat involved Leo depositing 23 coins of 10p in just 60 seconds. The achievement was made possible through two years of training, where Leo would pick up slobber-covered coins and place them in the piggy bank in exchange for treats, reported Aberdeen Live. Talking about the achievement, Anderson told the outlet, “I’d hold the coins, put a coin down next to him, he’d pick it up and put it in the piggy bank.”
Also Read: Asia’s biggest cat show organised in Mumbai. See pics
On June 3, the Instagram page dedicated to Leo shared a picture of Leo alongside his Guinness World Records certificate and piggy bank. The caption alongside the photo reads, “Leo has some very special news to share. He is now officially a Guinness World Record holder! He managed to put 23 10p coins in his piggy bank in 1 minute! Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen - there is a mammoth amount of paperwork and evidence required!”
Take a look at the post below:
The post shared on Instagram has so far accumulated over 3,000 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens. Many congratulated Leo on his record-breaking achievement.
Check out a few reactions here:
“Congrats for the relationship and having fun together. The world record is just an add-on,” posted an Instagram user. Another commented, “Wow!! That is speed! Leo just raised the bar high! Congratulations and well done!” “Well done Leo! Such a clever pup!” joined a third. A fourth shared, “Omg that’s awesome.” A fifth wrote, “Congratulations, Leo! What an awesome boy!” “Wow! That is such a cool achievement,” remarked a sixth.