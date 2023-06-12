Home / Trending / Asia’s biggest cat show organised in Mumbai. See pics

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 12, 2023 02:31 PM IST

The pictures show different species of cats who participated in Asia’s biggest cat show in Mumbai.

The Feline Club of India hosted Asia’s biggest cat championship show on June 11 in Mumbai. The event organised at CIDCO Exhibition Centre saw the participation of over 500 cats of more than ten breeds. These feline contestants were evaluated by five international judges, who assessed their temperament, health, and hygiene. Photographer Bachchan Kumar captured some captivating moments from the show.

Woman holding her pet cat in her arms at Asia’s biggest cat show in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
In an image he clicked, a woman can be seen holding her pet cat in her arms. The cat, dressed in a stylish black and white outfit adorned with a red bow tie, steals the spotlight. To add a touch of flair, the cat even dons sunglasses, completing its trendy ensemble.

Woman with her fashionista pet cat at Asia's biggest cat championship. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
Another photograph shared by Kumar shows an individual capturing cats housed in a cage through their phone’s camera. The image captures the moment’s essence as the person focuses on documenting the feline residents in their confined space.

An individual capturing cats kept inside a cage on his phone's camera. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
A third image captured by the photographer features two adorable cats striking a pose for the camera. The picture beautifully showcases the charm and personality of these feline models as they confidently face the lens.

Two cats posing for the camera at Asia's biggest cat championship. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
The event attracted a remarkable footfall of over 6000 people, including the presence of actor Mrunal Thakur. Furthermore, over 80 brands marked their presence at the show, making it a grand and memorable affair.

