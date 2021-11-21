Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five incredible pictures of wildlife by Randeep Hooda that may mesmerise you

Randeep Hooda often takes to Instagram to talk about preservation of the wildlife and creates awareness around it.
A photo of a tiger taken by actor Randeep Hooda. (instagram/@randeephooda)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 07:20 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Randeep Hooda often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Besides the shares that give a peek inside his real and reel lives, he also talks about preservation of the wildlife and creates awareness around it. It also involves the pictures he takes of wild animals and birds.

Here, we have collected five such posts by the actor that may leave you mesmerised.

Let’s start with this image of a tiger amid light and shadow. “Light and shadows are a part of the journey.. keep walking!!” Hooda wrote and posted this image.

“Mom said ‘only leftovers in the fridge (tree) for breakfast today’,” he quirkily wrote and shared this picture.

In this post, shared back in August, he talked about owls along with a stunning image. “There are 250 species of Owls in the world. India has 32 of these species. They are found on every continent except Antarctica. Owls are carnivores. Their prey includes small mammals, amphibians, or other small birds. This is a Brown Fish Owl,” he wrote.

Then, there is this intense image of an ape:

Here’s another image captured by the actor:

What are your thoughts on the wildlife images captured by Randeep Hooda?

