Five-year-old discovers hilarious way to prank mum, tweeple love it

What’s the one thing mums just can’t stand? Most people would say it’s leaving random things around the house instead of their assigned places. What makes this worse is when these things just happen to be dirty clothes or socks or towels. This kid, mentioned in a tweet that has gone viral, used this to prank his mum and is now winning much love on Twitter. His mum shared how he pranked her in a tweet and his simple yet genius trick has people laughing out loud. Many are even sharing similar prank ideas either they’ve used on others or those that have been used on them.

“My kid discovered you can photocopy anything and now he’s trying to prank me,” Twitter user Jennifer Griffin Graham shared. Her tweet is complete with two pictures that perfectly show the kid’s prank.

The first image shows a single, dirty-looking sock lying on the floor. The second, however, reveals the prank as it turns out it was nothing but a cut-out of a picture of a dirty-looking sock.

In the comments section, the mum revealed that the five-year-old got some help from his dad to get the sock cut-out right. “Dad did the cutting. Kid is five and can’t cut a straight line; he’s just the ‘ideas man’,” she also posted.

See the viral tweet below:

Shared on July 18, the tweet has collected 6.8 lakh likes and more than 59,000 retweets - and still counting. Tweeple have shared several reactions to this kid’s prank on his mum.

“The attention to detail. It’s not even a clean sock,” reacted a Twitter user. “God, I wish I had access to a colour photocopier as a kid! This is genius-level trolling!” added another.

Some shared pranks they’ve had played on them.

“My youngest learned to make fake poop from spent toilet roll. Less sophisticated, but very effective,” posted a Twitter user. “My father was an artist and used to draw real looking spiders in the bathtub,” shared another.

A few even suggested ways to prank him back.

“For revenge, photocopy his dinner,” joked an individual. “Prank him back by replacing all his socks with printed ones,” commented another.

What do you think about this tweet and the prank?