‘Flew 7,000 km for this’: Indian woman unimpressed by Eiffel Tower, says it ‘isn’t aesthetic’

An Indian woman’s candid reaction to one of the world’s most iconic landmarks has caught attention online after she shared her experience of visiting Paris. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Ankita, posted a video expressing disappointment with her first impression of the Eiffel Tower.

An Indian woman shared disappointment after visiting Paris, saying the Eiffel Tower looked “barren”.(Instagram/anksgotbliss)

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(Also read: Indian woman’s ‘most expensive’ lunch at Eiffel Tower also turns out to be her worst. Watch)

In the clip, she is heard saying, “Paris did not pass the vibe check. I flew 7,000 km for this. So my question is, why am I not finding it aesthetic? It’s right in front of me and I’ll just show you. Can someone tell me why this isn't looking aesthetic? Yes, this was my first impression of Eiffel Tower. It's looking barren. Where are the aesthetics?”

The video was shared with the caption, “Paris did not pass the vibe check”, summing up her underwhelming experience at the landmark that is often romanticised in popular culture.

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{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the clip: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed views {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed views {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip has since drawn a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own opinions on whether Paris lives up to its global image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has since drawn a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own opinions on whether Paris lives up to its global image. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “It depends on what you expect. Paris is more about history than filters.” Another said, “You need to explore beyond just the Eiffel Tower to feel the real charm of the city.”

(Also read: ‘China, did you try to make a copy of Paris?’: ‘Eiffel Tower’ in Asian nation amuses social media)

A third user commented, “I had the same feeling at first, but it grows on you with time.” Another added, “Maybe it’s the weather or the crowd. Timing matters a lot in Paris.”

Some users, however, agreed with her perspective. “Honestly, social media has overhyped it,” one comment read. Another said, “Expectations vs reality hits hard when you travel.”

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A different user remarked, “It’s beautiful in its own way, just not in the way Instagram shows it,” while another added, “Not everything looks magical in real life, and that’s okay.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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