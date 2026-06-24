Flight attendant harassed by Indian man as friends laughed. Flyer jailed, ordered to pay ₹93,000 to victim
The Indian man was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to sexually harassing a flight attendant.
Indian man Akash Tiwari was jailed for six months and ordered to pay compensation of $982 (about ₹93,000) for molesting a flight attendant on a Singapore flight. Tiwari reportedly touched the Singapore Airlines crew member as his friends laughed and refused to apologise when she, along with her supervisor, confronted him.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Lynda Lee said, “She was very upset and told the accused not to touch her. Instead of apologising, he smirked. The victim was even more distressed and repeated to him not to touch her.” Tiwari was on board a Singapore-bound flight from Thailand with four friends on February 9.
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What had happened?
The harassment began when the victim approached Tiwari and his friends to confirm their meal orders. The Indian man brushed his arm against her thigh and laughed. She told the chief stewardess about it and was asked to serve other aisles instead.
However, Tiwari again nudged her backside with his elbow while she was collecting trays from passengers. At this point, she and her chief stewardess confronted the 35-year-old.
However, he didn’t apologise; instead, he smirked. When the pilot said that the plane was preparing to land, the victim left for the gallery. Tiwari followed her and stood extremely close to her.
“Instead of moving away, the accused persisted with the same threatening behaviour by coming even closer and cornered the victim in the galley,” said Lee, adding, “The victim was even more distressed by now. She shouted at him to stay away and to stop following her.”
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The prosecutor shared that the incident of harassment, which left the victim in tears, was witnessed by some of the victims. Tiwari was arrested after the flight landed in Singapore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More