Indian man, 36, charged with molesting flight attendant mid-air on Singapore Airlines flight

A 36-year-old Indian man has been charged in Singapore for allegedly molesting and harassing a flight attendant on board a Singapore Airlines flight earlier this year. Akash Tiwari was formally charged in court on Tuesday. (Pixabay/Representational image)

According to the Singapore police, the incident took place on February 9 during the flight. The accused, identified as Akash Tiwari, allegedly used criminal force on the woman by making deliberate contact with her buttocks using his body, the South China Morning Post reported.

Authorities said the incident occurred when the flight attendant was serving Tiwari near his seat. During the interaction, he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The woman reportedly warned him to stop and later went to the aircraft’s galley area to prepare for landing. However, police said Tiwari allegedly followed her there and cornered her in the confined space.

The victim shouted at him and left the galley, but he allegedly continued to follow her into the aisle before eventually returning to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

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Police action Singapore police said they were alerted to the incident later that afternoon. Officers from the Airport Police Division carried out follow-up investigations and arrested Tiwari upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport.

A gag order has been imposed to protect the identity of the victim, and authorities have not disclosed additional details about the flight to prevent her from being identified.

Tiwari was formally charged in court on Tuesday. When asked to indicate his plea, he said he was not guilty.

If convicted of molestation, he could face up to 3 years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties under Singapore law.

For the charge of using threatening behaviour and causing distress, he could be jailed for up to 6 months, fined up to S$5,000 (around ₹4,60,000), or both.