'Please keep the bling down': Singapore minister's message to immigrants on following rules

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasised the importance of maintaining Singapore’s independent and principled foreign policy during a packed session at Chatham House in London on October 27. The event, titled “How Singapore is surviving and thriving between China and the United States”, focused on the city-state’s unique position amid global geopolitical tensions. Lee remarked that Singaporeans today can be recognised by their mannerisms, attire, and interactions, which reflect a unique national identity. (Unsplash )

Lee said Singapore’s key achievement on the world stage has been its consistency in making foreign policy decisions based on its own national interests, rather than aligning with any major power, as per a report by Mothership.

He further noted that Singapore’s strength lies in its unity as a multi-racial society, where citizens of diverse ethnic backgrounds, many with ancestral ties to larger populations abroad, identify first as Singaporeans. This shared national identity, he said, is vital but can be fragile if undermined by foreign influence or online misinformation.

Turning to global politics, the Senior Minister discussed the complex relationship between the United States and China, noting that the tensions between the two powers will not disappear soon. He said China wishes to be part of the global system, but as a major power, it must show forbearance, restraint, and enlightened magnanimity.

Addressing immigration, Lee said that while Singapore needs foreign workers, it must maintain a careful balance between welcoming them and preserving social cohesion. He urged Singaporeans to be gracious and understanding, and reminded foreign residents to respect local norms. “Please keep the bling down,” he said, referring to the need for modesty and mutual respect.

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee recalled how Singapore took care of its migrant workers during the crisis.