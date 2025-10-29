Employee shares pic of PS5 setup in office, internet amused: ‘Dream job unlocked’

Who needs a break room when your office already has a PlayStation 5? A Reddit post showing a PS5 setup inside a workplace has left the internet both amused and envious. The Reddit post included two pictures showing a neatly installed PS5.(Reddit)

The post included two pictures showing a neatly installed PS5 in what appeared to be an office recreation area. The console was connected to a large television, with gaming controllers placed neatly beside it. The setup looked like a dedicated corner where employees could unwind after work or during breaks.

Within hours, the post attracted thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from users admiring the idea of having a PS5 in the workplace.

Many were impressed by how clean and organised the space looked, calling it a “dream job ” and joking that they’d never leave work if they had one like it.

"Our office just got an upgrade," the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

The post was shared on October 28, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 590 upvotes and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reddit users found the idea of having a PS5 in the office both amusing and enviable. One joked, “This is what real employee benefits look like,” while another wrote, “Work-life balance achieved.”

One of the users commented, “Bhot zor se referral lagvana hai bhaiya.”

A second user with a hint of sarcasm commented, “The remote will disappear before the first day ends.”

“We have a PS5 at our office. Earlier, when it was introduced, the room was always occupied, and people would just wait for their turns to play. Now it's empty most of the time,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)