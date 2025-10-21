Employee shares office Diwali gift options, internet reacts: 'You guys are getting gifts'

A Redditor recently shared a list of office Diwali gifts received from the office, quickly gaining attention online. The post listed the choices available for employees this festive season. The list included gifts like an Airfryer, mixer grinder, smart gadgets, and more.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post was shared by @knivef with the caption, “Diwali gift options from office this year.”

The options included a Philips Airfryer, an Atomberg Mixer Grinder, a trolley bag, an office chair, and a nesting table set from IKEA.

A smart gadget set was also on the list, which included headphones, a smart watch, a wireless mouse, and a keyboard. For coffee lovers, a coffee machine was included as well.

Reddit users reacted to the post with humour, sharing funny comments about which gifts would be the most useful or desirable, and joked about how they didn't even receive soan papdi.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@knivef/Reddit)

The post was shared on October 14, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2,300 likes and numerous comments.

Reddit reacts:

The post received a mix of reactions online. Many Reddit users reacted with humour, joking about which gifts the Redditor should choose.

Others appreciated the practical and thoughtful nature of the gifts, noting items like the Airfryer, nesting table set, and smart gadget set as particularly useful.

Several users also compared the list with gifts from their own offices, saying these options seemed more generous than usual.

One of the users commented, "200-200 gm kaju, kismis aur badam pakda di yaha to."

A second user commented, "You had the option to peacefully enjoy, but you chose chaos."

"You guys are getting gifts. Hume ek plate khaana khila ke bhaga diya," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)