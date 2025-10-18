‘Kaam bhut tha’: Indian employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts

Diwali is a festival of lights, sweets, and, apparently, some very unusual multitasking. Even at the party, the employee kept an eye on work while dancing.(@vaibhav9497/Instagram)

Workplaces often brighten up with decorations, sweets, and small parties where colleagues come together to enjoy the festival of lights. This year, one office celebration caught the attention of the internet for an unusual reason.

When work meets celebration in the most literal way, an Indian employee was spotted dancing at the office Diwali party with a laptop still in hand.

The video was shared on Instagram by Vaibhav Chhabra with the caption, “Office ka kaam bahut tha, par office mai Diwali party bhi thi”.

In the video, other employees are seen dancing and enjoying the Diwali party, while one employee steals the show, moving to the beats with a laptop in hand and keeping an eye on his work.

Check out the video here:

The video quickly went viral, with people online relating to the struggle of balancing office work and celebrations.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users were quick to notice the unusual scene. There were several laughter-filled messages like “We are the technical team, please meet us now” and “The guy is dancing through deadlines.”

One of the users commented, "What a perfect scene. Sir dhoke se laptop chatak gya ab kaam ruk jayega."

A second user with a hint of sarcasm commented, "Kaam krne wale khi bhi kaam krlete hain."

A third user commented, "Mazdoor apne auzaar sath hi rakhte h, maalik kabhi bhi kaam pr bula skta h"

"This is what my mum meant padhne wale kahi bhi padh lete hain," another user commented.

The video was shared on October 10, 2025, and since then, it has gained several likes and views.