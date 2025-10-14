US mayors dance their hearts out to Bollywood songs at Diwali event in North Carolina. Watch

Few sights capture the essence of harmony better than communities coming together through music and dance. This spirit was vividly seen at the Diwali celebration in North Carolina, where Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley joined the stage to dance to Bollywood songs, much to the crowd’s delight. US mayors danced to Bollywood tunes at a North Carolina Diwali event, delighting the crowd and celebrating cultural unity.(Instagram/msvmayortj)

The organisers shared the moment on Instagram, writing, “This year’s Hum Sub Diwali event was truly a celebration of togetherness and cultural pride! The highlight of the evening was when Mayor Harold Weinbrecht (Cary) and Mayor TJ Cawley (Morrisville) joined hands along with other council members with the talented performers of Taal Harmony Dance Group to groove to the beats of India! Their energetic participation symbolised more than just a dance; it showcased how our local leaders are embracing and celebrating the rich diversity that makes our Triangle area so special.”

The post continued, “Through this collaboration, they helped spotlight the beauty of Indian traditions, rhythms, and community spirit right here in North Carolina. Moments like these remind us that Diwali’s true light shines brightest when we celebrate as one community beyond borders and backgrounds.”

Leaders join the celebration

Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley later shared photos from the same event, reflecting his joy at being part of the cultural evening. “Hum Sub Diwali is always one of my favourite events of the year, and I had a great time dancing with staff and fellow elected officials from Cary and @townofmorrisvillenc,” he wrote.

He also mentioned interacting with young achievers, adding, “I had the chance to speak with those who won the youth leadership awards, Sana, Aditya Narayan, the other performers, vendors, and families at the event and had a great time, despite some rain! Looking forward to next year.”

Social Media Applause

The video has since earned widespread praise online, with social media users applauding the mayors for their enthusiasm and inclusivity. One user commented, “Had happy tears watching this. Thank you, mayors, for spreading love in your own unique way.” Another wrote, “The highlight every year, love this!”