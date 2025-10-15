HSBC Australia employees wear sarees, celebrate Diwali at Indian restaurant. Watch

HSBC Australia recently celebrated Diwali with a party at a popular Indian restaurant in Sydney. Employees of the bank were filmed dancing to Bollywood songs during the celebration. Many of them came dressed in traditional Indian lehengas and sarees in honour of the occasion. HSBC Australia organised a Diwali party at an Indian restaurant in Sydney. (Instagram/@indiansinsydney)

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India. In recent years, it has gained international recognition — in fact, the US state of California has even made it a state holiday. It is now celebrated in many parts of the world that have sizable Indian diaspora populations. (Also read: US mayors dance their hearts out to Salman Khan's ‘Chunari Chunari’ at Diwali event in North Carolina. Watch)

This year, Diwali will fall on October 20.

HSBC Australia celebrates Diwali

Ahead of the festival of lights, HSBC Australia organised a Diwali celebration in Sydney for employees. Footage from the celebration was shared on Instagram by “Indians in Sydney” — a community of Indian Australians with more than 137,000 members.

The celebration took place at Manjit’s Wharf, a waterfront Indian restaurant in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Footage shows HSBC staffers shaking a leg to Gallan Goodiyan and other Indian songs during the Diwali celebration. Watch the video below:

Diwali in Australia

“Diwali is celebrated all over New South Wales. There are several organisations, banks, and governments that organise Diwali events,” the official Instagram handle of Indians in Sydney told HT.com.

“Indians are one of the largest diaspora in Australia . In fact, the New South Wales government celebrated a Diwali event on Monday. The New South Wales government organised the Diwali event where they lit up the Sydney Opera House,” they said.

(Also read: Thousands gather at London’s Trafalgar Square to celebrate Diwali 2025 in grand style. Watch)

On Monday, the sails of the Opera House did indeed glow golden in honour of Diwali.

“The evening served as a reminder of NSW’s vibrant multiculturalism. and how celebrations like Diwali bring all different people and communities together, in a spirit of joy and unity,” said Premier of NSW Chris Minns. “Diwali brings light, joy, and togetherness. It’s a time to honour tradition, celebrate community, and share in the warmth of connection.

“NSW is proud to celebrate alongside our communities and sends its warm wishes to all who mark this beautiful occasion.”