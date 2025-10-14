Thousands gather at London’s Trafalgar Square to celebrate Diwali 2025 in grand style. Watch

A video from London’s Trafalgar Square has gone viral, showing thousands of people coming together to celebrate Diwali 2025 with music and dance. The clip was filmed during the city’s annual Diwali celebrations. The event was held on Sunday, and it transformed one of the city's most iconic landmarks into a vibrant hub of cultural expression. The event was held on Sunday.(Instagram/@nayem_in_london)

The video, shared on Instagram, shows waves of people dancing and cheering. Sharing the clip, user Nayem Kauser wrote, “Diwali at Trafalgar Square is one of London’s most vibrant and photogenic festivals — a true mix of Indian tradition and British celebration!”

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with many praising London’s embrace of Indian culture.

“Wow, this is incredible!” wrote one user. “This is so beautiful. I wish I was present here,” commented another.

Diwali celebrations in London

According to news agency ANI, the day’s festivities opened with a spectacular performance by 200 dancers in traditional Indian attire. Throughout the event, the main stage hosted a diverse lineup of performances representing London’s Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, celebrating the shared values and rich cultural heritage of Diwali.

The event also featured stalls serving Indian delicacies and family activities such as saree and turban tying, yoga and meditation workshops, puppet shows and cultural quizzes in the Children’s Zone.

In a post on X, London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his pride in the city’s multicultural celebration. “London is a better, brighter place for our diversity. Wonderful to come together with thousands of Londoners at Diwali on the Square today. Wishing Sikh, Jain and Hindu communities the very best as they prepare to celebrate the Festival of Lights,” he wrote.

“I’m extremely proud that London is home to one of the biggest celebrations of the festival of lights outside of India,” he added.