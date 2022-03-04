Flight attendant soothes crying kid, wholesome video leaves people emotional

Often people come across such stories of compassion and kindness that leave them emotional. Just like this tale of a flight attendant who helped sooth a crying child and held him until he fell asleep. There is a chance that the sweet video of the incident, shared on Instagram, will leave you happy too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement along with a descriptive caption. “Flight attendant helps soothe crying child. ‘The flight attendant came and brought us some stickers for him to play with but the little one kept crying. She later brought some small cups to keep him busy but that didn't stop his crying. So to our surprise she took him in her arms and stayed with him for a while until he fell asleep...She showed us love, affection and empathy!’ This took place of a flight from Brasília to Cuiabá, Brazil,” it reads.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many praised the flight attendant for her kind gesture.

“No doubt this has helped the flight attendant too. Compassion given, and snuggles from a wee one are sometimes the best medicine for all,” wrote an Instagram user. “British airways flight attendants once spent a 10 hour flight taking shifts holding my inconsolable 11 month old, because I was traveling alone and 7 months pregnant, and super sick. Flight attendants deserve WAY more credit. Thank your crew at the end of your flight,” shared another. “Omg he fell asleep. I'm bawling,” expressed a third. “Crying over here!! This is so kind of this flight attendant. I’m sure the parents felt such relief,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

