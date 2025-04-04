Florida couple caught having sex on historic cemetery grave; Meth and other drugs found in car

Police arrested a Florida couple after they were caught engaging in sexual activity on top of a grave in a historic cemetery, according to a report by People. Authorities also found methamphetamine and prescription drugs in their car. Police found methamphetamine, Xanax, and oxycodone in their vehicle.(Representational Image/Pexel)

38-year-old Joseph Luke Brown and 46-year-old Stephanie Kay Wegman, both residents of Webster, allegedly abandoned their Nissan vehicle near the locked front gate of the cemetery, which dates back to 1850. They then moved to a more secluded area toward the back, where officers discovered them on March 26.

A state trooper first noticed the car, registered to both Wegman and her husband, Anthony Johnson, with its windows down and no one inside. This raised suspicion and led to further investigation.

Drugs

When officers located the couple, they also found methamphetamine, Xanax, and oxycodone in the vehicle.

Wegman was arrested on drug-related charges and booked into the county jail. Brown was transported to a hospital due to a preexisting leg injury. Authorities said a warrant would be sought for Brown, although specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

The cemetery, located in a semi-rural part of Florida, saw its last burial in 1924 and was officially recognised on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

Also read: ‘Make America Go Away’: New spin on MAGA hat gains popularity with bold political message

In a separate case in the USA, a former elementary school janitor in New Jersey was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to contaminating students’ food with bodily fluids and feces, as well as possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the New York Post.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, who worked at Elizabeth F. Moore School in Bridgeton, New Jersey, admitted to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material in January, as reported by NBC Philadelphia.