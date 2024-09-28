Florida man kayaks in living room as Hurricane Helene brings 4-feet of water to his house. Viral video

As Hurricane Helene's storm surge wreaked havoc across Florida, one Tampa resident adopted an unexpected method of survival. Matt Heller was filmed navigating through the flooded remains of his living room in an emergency kayak. The moment, shared in a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, illustrated the surreal reality of his home transformed into a waterlogged disaster zone. A Florida man paddled through his flooded living room in a kayak during Hurricane Helene.(X/KWTWeather)

A sudden onslaught of water

Heller described the storm surge as a force that "came out of nowhere," with water levels inside his home surging to an astonishing four feet. “The kayak was my escape plan in case stuff got too hairy,” he told CNN. “I didn’t think I was gonna need it in my living room.” The rapid rise of water caught him by surprise. Within just 90 minutes, the water climbed from nothing to an alarming height.

As Tampa resident paddled through his living room, he reflected, “This is definitely the biggest flood we’ve ever had.” Despite initially retaining power, the situation worsened, forcing him to rely on candlelight as the electricity eventually failed.

Watch the clip here:

Record-breaking storm surges in Tampa Bay

The storm brought unprecedented challenges to the Tampa Bay area, with officials reporting record-breaking storm surges. Some locations experienced water levels reaching up to seven feet. Local authorities warned that surges between five and eight feet were a distinct possibility. In response to the flooding threat, Tampa General Hospital, situated on Davis Islands, erected a formidable 15-foot water barrier to protect against the encroaching floodwaters.

The aftermath of hurricane Helene

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm late Thursday, leading to widespread destruction. The storm has left millions without power and tragically claimed at least three lives. As Helene crossed into Georgia, it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, yet it continued to inflict extensive damage on everything in its path.