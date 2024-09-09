Cars protect bikers from super typhoon Yagi's fury in Vietnam. Heartwarming video

Asia’s most powerful storm of the year, Typhoon Yagi, has been downgraded to a tropical depression after wreaking havoc in northern Vietnam over the weekend. The storm, which hit Vietnam on Saturday, caused extensive damage to factories and infrastructure in the country’s export-driven industrial hubs. Despite its downgrade, authorities continue to warn residents of the risks of further flooding and landslides as Yagi pushes westward. Typhoon Yagi devastates Vietnam, but a viral video shows cars forming a shield around a struggling biker, highlighting the nation's unity and resilience.(Instagram/@yourtubudd)

Storm wreaks havoc but sparks humanity

Amid the destruction, a heartwarming moment has gone viral, capturing the resilience and unity of the Vietnamese people. A video posted on Instagram by the page Tubudd.com, a digital platform that connects travelers with local buddies, has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has garnered 300 lakh views, shows a biker battling the storm’s fierce winds when nearby cars pulled up to shield the vulnerable rider from the intense weather. Other vehicles soon joined in, forming a protective barrier around the struggling motorist. In another clip, a group of two-wheelers can be seen carefully guided by cars moving at a steady pace, ensuring the riders’ safety against the storm.

Watch the video here:

The account shared the video with a caption that reads, “Typhoon Yagi has brought its challenges in Vietnam, but what stands out is the incredible unity and resilience of our people. No matter the struggle, we always decide to come together—lending a hand, sharing a moment. These acts of kindness show the true strength of our community.”

This touching display of solidarity struck a chord with viewers. "It's amazing how people come together in times of crisis," said user Nia Tran. Binh Vu, added, “This is the real Vietnam—kindness and strength in the face of adversity.”

Yagi’s deadly toll and ongoing risks

While the viral video showcased the human spirit, Yagi’s toll has been devastating. According to BBC, at least 59 people have lost their lives, with the majority succumbing to landslides triggered by the storm. Hundreds more have been injured, and the destruction to factories and vital infrastructure in the northern regions has been immense .