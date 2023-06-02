Florida Man wrestles huge alligator, terrifying moment captured on camera

A video of a man going up against an alligator has left people fascinated, as well as, scared. The video captures how Mike Dragich, a 33-year-old MMA fighter and a licensed alligator trapper, faced the huge reptile to get it out of an elementary school in Florida.

The image shows a man and an alligator. (Instagram/@bluecollar_brawler)

Dragich, who also goes by bluecollar_brawler on Instagram, shared the video on his personal page. He also added a short caption along with the video to add a context. “Florida man removes 10ft alligator from elementary school!” he wrote as he posted the video.

What does this video show?

The video opens to show Dragich standing in front of the alligator as it snaps at the rescuer. As the video progresses, Dragich is seen catching the reptile by its tail. Eventually, Dragich manages to trap the alligator with help of a few other officials.

Take a look at the video:

Is the video creating a chatter?

The video was posted on May 22. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 36,000 likes. Moreover, the video has managed to receive several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Whattttt??? When and where did this happen? I didn’t hear about it,” asked an Instagram user. “Happened not far from a family member,” added another. “Thank you for keeping our community safe and great work!” joined a third. “Love all the screaming. Nice job,” wrote a fourth.