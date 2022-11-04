Florida police officer catches a 10-foot-long snake, netizens react

In Florida, a massive 10-foot-long, 75-pound boa snake was discovered. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office recently received an emergency call to rescue this dangerous snake. The Sheriff's office shared a post on Facebook and wrote, "A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies, with the assistance of FWC, captured a 10 foot, 75 pound boa this morning from the Tall Pines neighborhood. Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves a large reptile. #NationalFirstRespondersDay." They also shared two pictures where two men can be seen handling the snake.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been liked 1400 times and has several comments. One person in the Facebook comments wrote, "Never a dull moment! You'd have to rescue me if I saw that in my yard! Great work team!" A second person wrote, "Wow! Beautiful snake! That is definitely someone's pet. I sure hope you try to find its owner and if not, please don't kill it. I'm sure Busch Wildlife would take it." A third person added, "Nope, nope, nope. This is why you all get my respect!!! Not only do you put on the uniform and fight the bad guys, you have to do THIS! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do. You are true heroes."

Boa constrictors are strong snakes that hunt stealthily. They reside in tropical climates of central and south America and they hunt at night.

