Florida woman says the name ‘Akshit’ is offensive, Indians hit back: ‘Get an education’

A Florida woman who found a common Indian name to be offensive has received a reality check from the internet. The woman shared a screenshot of her conversation with an Expedia customer care executive named Akshit on the Meta-owned social media platform Threads. She made derogatory insinuations against the name, possibly because of its phonetic similarity to the English slang word for faeces. A Florida woman's post about an Indian name has sparked backlash.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Akshit in Hindi means indestructible or imperishable – a fact that the woman did not take into account while making her post.

Offensive name?

Encircling the name Akshit in the screenshot, she wrote: “Are they just messing with us at this point? How can you say that name without being offensive.”

Her post was shared one day ago on Threads, where it led to a heated discussion on semantics.

Indians hit back

With Akshit being a common Indian name, it was not entirely surprising to see Indians flooding the comments section to defend it.

Some called out the woman for being racist, while others tried to educate her.

“This is what happens when you’re not well read or well versed in other languages etc. Akshit means ‘Imperishable, indestructible, unbroken, eternal’,” wrote one person.

“Average MAGA lady realising there are other countries too,” another said. “Get an education,” a user advised.

“Worked with a guy named Ishit. Strangely enough, other languages don’t take English words and phonemes into account when designing their own,” a user said. “English isn’t the only major language,” another pointed out.

Some people responding to the post called it ragebait and accused the woman of trying to drive engagement.