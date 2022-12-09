Food blogger cooks omelette in masala Lays packet, netizens call it 'rubbish'

Omelette is one of those recipes that one can make any time. It's easy to make and nutritious, and one can add as many vegetables as they wish. And thanks to the versatility of eggs, there are several ways one can prepare an omelette. Recently, a viral video showed a person making an omelette in a Lays packet. However, the internet doesn't seem to be impressed with this creation.

In a video shared by Instagram user @eatingfoodrecipes, you can see a person breaking an egg in a masala Lays packet. Then they add some extra spices and chopped onions and tomatoes. After mixing it, they close the top of the packet and dip it in hot water to let the eggs cook.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 1700 times and has several comments. Many did not like the creation.

One person in the Instagram comments said, So boiled chips and egg cooked in plastic. Ummm, no" A second person added, "What is this rubbish." A third person wrote, "Just sprinkle those lays on the omelette while cooking it will eventually give you the same output." "How the hell it's an omlette when it's poached and that too on a germ wala plastic packet main!! Shitout to the innovation!!!"

