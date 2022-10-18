Food blogger's Korean dosa with noodles and cheese has appalled the internet

When it comes to South Indian food, one cannot miss out on the humble dosa. It is one of those dishes that one can easily find anywhere in the country, and we even make it at home. Due to this popularity, many people have even experimented with the dosa and made recipes such as schezwan dosa, chilli paneer dosa, and so on. But, in all these varieties, a recent Korean dosa filled with instant ramen has appalled the internet.

In a video uploaded by food blogger @soosaute, you can see her preparing the ramen dosa. In the video, she first opens up the dosa batter and makes a dosa. Side by side, she also prepares stir fry ramen. When both of them are ready, she stuffs the dosa with the ramen and some cheese and relishes it.

Take a look at the making of this Korean dosa here:

Since this video was shared on the social media site, it has been viewed 1,51,000 times till now. The video also has close to 9000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "You need to stop doing this," Another person added, "It's not too late to delete this video! A big NO!" A third person said, "Koi tho roko isse yaar, it hurts when I am from south India, and I see her making dosa like this and that too with ramyeon whyyyyyy !!!!!! Yaar Instagram se nikalo yaar isko (Someone, please stop her. I am from South India, and it hurts to see her making dosa like with rameyon. Please remove her from Instagram)." "What's wrong with this girl? It is a hell no combination," added a fourth.

