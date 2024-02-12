 Terrifying moment footballer dies after being hit by lightning | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Footballer dies after being hit by lightning in Indonesia. Harrowing incident captured on camera

Footballer dies after being hit by lightning in Indonesia. Harrowing incident captured on camera

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 12, 2024 07:12 PM IST

A man was playing a football match at Siliwangi Stadium in Indonesia when he was struck by lightning. A video of the chilling incident has gone viral.

A football match in Indonesia took a tragic turn when a player died in the middle of the game after being struck by lightning. As per reports, he was breathing after being struck but was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. A video of the chilling moment is doing the rounds on social media.

The image shows the moment a footballer in Indonesia was struck by lightning. (Screengrab)
The image shows the moment a footballer in Indonesia was struck by lightning. (Screengrab)

“Lightning struck a man during a football match in Indonesia,” wrote an X user while sharing a video of the incident. The clip shows the player standing in the field when suddenly he is struck by lightning. Instantly, he falls to the ground. The other players rush towards the footballer to help him.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Baby dies after mother in US mistakenly puts her in oven instead of crib

The incident took place during a friendly match between two football teams at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung located in West Java in Indonesia, reports local media outlet PRFM News. The outlet added that according to an eyewitness, the jersey the football player was wearing had scorch marks.

Also Read: Brazilian man dies after eating pufferfish gifted by his friend

On February 10, the man was playing a football match and it started to rain. Soon after, he was struck by lightning. The other players rushed him to Sariningsih Hospital for medical treatment. However, he was declared dead.

How does lightning kill?

According to the National Weather Service, when a person is struck directly by lightning, like in the case of the footballer, they become a “part of the main lightning discharge channel”. This kind of lightning strike takes place when the victim is in an open space.

Though uncommon, this kind of hit is the most deadly as a “portion of the current moves along and just over the skin surface (called flashover) and a portion of the current moves through the body--usually through the cardiovascular and/or nervous systems”.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On