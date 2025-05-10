Foreigner shares anxious moment amid India-Pakistan tensions, desis say ‘you’re safe here’

As tensions flared between India and Pakistan, a foreign vlogger’s Instagram post struck a chord online. The content creator, posting under the handle @lee.veu, shared a video showing himself visibly anxious while eating a biscuit and watching news of the conflict on television. The video, with an overlay text reading, “POV: You come to India at worst historical time ever,” quickly went viral, amassing nearly 2.6 million views. A foreign vlogger's anxious India trip went viral amid India-Pakistan tensions.(Instagram/lee.veu)

The caption accompanying the post asked humorously, “When’s even a good time to come to India?” capturing the irony of his timing.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions from Indian users, many of whom took to the comments to reassure the vlogger and express confidence in the country’s security apparatus.

One user wrote, “You are safe bro, trust Indian armed forces,” while another commented, “Don’t worry bro, even in this situation, living in India is pretty safe. Our army and defence system [are] doing a great job there… enjoy your moment and try to avoid travelling to border states.” Others added messages like, “Relax! The fact that you are sitting safe, eating chips, says a lot,” and “Don’t worry, you are safe here.”

A few users also reminded the vlogger not to be swayed entirely by the media, with one remarking, “First rule during your visit to India: don’t trust everything they show on news channels!” Another simply stated, “Bro, you are in India. So enjoy your trip.”

Earlier this evening, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to his X account to provide an official update regarding the situation. He stated, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."