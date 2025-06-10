Foreigner visiting Kerala shuts down 'dirty, unsafe' stereotypes about India: 'I am having the best time'

A foreign traveller exploring Kerala has pushed back against negative stereotypes about India and shared her joyful experiences in a video that's now winning hearts online. Content creator Anais, who recently spent a month in India, said she had been warned against travelling to the country, being told it was “dirty,” “unsafe,” and “unwelcoming.” In her video, Anais recounted the reactions she received before her India trip(Instagram/thelifeofananas)

In her video, Anais recounted the reactions she received before her trip. She said people described India as polluted and chaotic, warned her about food poisoning, and insisted there was nothing worth seeing in the country.

But her experience told a different story. “If you’re thinking about travelling to India, let me tell you, don’t let stereotypes hold you back! I just spent an amazing month in Kerala, God’s own country, and it completely stole my heart! The people are so friendly and welcoming, the food is absolutely delicious, and the landscapes? OMG, they’re beyond gorgeous!” she said in a message to fellow travellers.

Check out her video here:

Encouraging others not to be swayed by fear or negative opinions, she added, “If you focus on the negative, you’ll miss out on all the beauty and culture waiting for you. So go out there and explore wherever your heart feels like it. Kerala is definitely a must-see! And remember, adventure is out there—don’t be afraid to embrace it! See you on the road!”

Anais shared glimpses of her time in Kerala, including visits to the iconic backwaters, sampling of the local cuisine, and her immersion in the vibrant culture of the southern state. Her heartfelt defence of India and celebration of Kerala received an outpouring of love from Indian users.

"Kerala, where nature's splendor meets pristine purity, a haven of green landscapes and clean waters, reflecting the beauty of God's own country. Thanks for visiting and sharing this beautiful video," wrote one user.

Another said, "This is what happens when you are in God's own country."