Forest officer shares image of giant snake, asks netizens to guess animal's name

Praveen Kaswan,- an Indian Forest Service officer (IFS), is well-known for posting pictures of animals in their natural settings. His Twitter account is a treat for those who are animal lovers and enjoy exploring nature. Additionally, he constantly engages with his followers and shares informative animal facts to keep them interested. Recently, the IFS officer shared posted a picture of an enormous snake in a desolate area with green plants in the backdrop. After sharing the image, he asked his followers to guess the animal's name. The guessing game continued until he revealed the species name. In his Tweet, he wrote, "This beauty. Let's see who can guess the species."

Take a look at this Tweet here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked 11,000 times, and many people have tried to guess the name. One person in the comments wrote, "King cobra. In western ghats, especially in Karnataka, we see more King Cobras." Another person said, "The bands look like Bungarus, but the hood is unmistakably Cobra." A third person said, "Of course, it's a King Cobra. Very easy to guess."

After a few people guessed, the IFS officer revealed the answer. He Tweeted and said, "King Cobra; Ophiophagus hannah. "Ophiophagus" is derived from Greek, meaning "snake-eating," and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. The snake whose 100% diet is other big snakes. Here old click of mine, king eating a spectacled cobra."

In another Tweet, he added that these snakes are massive with venom. These snakes also don't like human presence, so they try to avoid them.