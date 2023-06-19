Forest officials build underpass in Madukkarai to prevent elephant deaths

In the recent past, there have been several incidents regarding elephants that have proven to be dangerous for them. So, to curb the issue and ensure the safety of elephants, the forest department in Tamil Nadu is building an AI-enabled surveillance mechanism and constructing an underpass for the elephants to avoid tragedies.

Forest officals have built an underpass for elephants. (HT File Photo)

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared about this on Twitter and wrote, "The railway track passing through the reserve forest in Madukkarai in Coimbatore has seen several tragic elephant deaths due to collisions on the track. Forest Department is building an AI-enabled surveillance mechanism and Railways is almost finishing the construction of an underpass for elephants to avoid such tragedies on these tracks. Happy to see the joint efforts taking shape to save precious wildlife." She also shared a video of the same.

Watch the video of the underpass here:

This post was shared on June 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 91,000 times. The share also has received more than 1000 likes and several comments.

Check out how people reacted to this underpass for elephants:

An individual wrote, "Good move. Hope the rest of the exposed track area is fenced too, preventing them from crossing there." A second added, "The thought process of saving animals especially elephants who lose lives on train tracks is appreciable. Forest Dept and Railways need to implement the same in NE States too." "Excellent initiative!!" expressed a third.