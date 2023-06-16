Mom elephant tries to revive her dead baby, carries it away. Watch gut-wrenching video

It is not just humans who feel grief and heartbreak. These emotions transcend the boundary of species. One such heart-wrenching moment was recently captured on camera. The video shows a grieving mother elephant trying to revive its dead baby. The image shows a mother elephant carrying her dead baby. (Twitter/@NANDANPRATIM)

The video was originally posted by journalist Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi on Twitter. “We always torture them. But how wise they are. Baby elephant had strayed from the herd & died 3 days ago. But the mother didn't release her calf. She carried him for up to 2 kms and tried to give life by placing him in the river water. This heartbreaking incident took place in Goreswar,” he wrote as he posted the video.

Is the video going viral?

The clip captured people’s attention after being re-shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. “That is why they are called sentient beings. Elephants are known to carry their dead members, especially calves. They don’t want to leave them behind. I have personally seen such cases. This heartbreaking incident took place in Goreswar, Assam,” he wrote while re-sharing the clip.

What does the heartbreaking video show?

The video is taken from above a bride and shows the scene unfolding below. A mother elephant is seen pushing its baby lying in water to revive it. However, when she fails, she picks up her baby and slowly goes away along with other elephants of her herd.

Take a look at the video below:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has received several views and comments. Most people expressed how the video left them emotional.

How people reacted to the heartbreaking video of the mama elephant carrying her dead baby?

“It is so heartbreaking to see them grieve,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sad,” added another. “Heartbreaking…when these innocent creatures can’t fully express their griefs,” commented a third.