Home / Trending / Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch
trending

Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch

The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
A screenshot from the video showing the lion cub's rescue. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)

Instances of forest staff going an extra mile to help any animal in distress always leave one feeling proud and inspired. This incident from Gir National Park in Gujarat is yet another example. A video shared on Twitter shows how forest staff and researches went above and beyond to help a lion cub struggling to free itself from a net. Their actions are being highly praised by netizens.

The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. The clip starts with a shot of an open area where one can spot the lion cub tangled in the net. The rescuers can be seen trying to untangle the cub. After many attempts, they succeed in freeing the cub.

“Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby,” reads the caption posted by Pandey alongside the clip. “To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the share below:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram

Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video

Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada

Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and tons of reactions. Many lauded the courageous efforts of the forest staff in their comments. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also appreciated the staff in the comments section.

Here’s how others reacted to the share:

"Putting themselves in harms way... really appreciate their efforts, the unsung heroes," wrote a Twitter user. "A big thank you to compassionate brave men," added another. "Wonderful! Hope they got rid of the nets," commented a third.

What do you think of this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lion cub animal rescued gir forest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP