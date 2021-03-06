Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch

Instances of forest staff going an extra mile to help any animal in distress always leave one feeling proud and inspired. This incident from Gir National Park in Gujarat is yet another example. A video shared on Twitter shows how forest staff and researches went above and beyond to help a lion cub struggling to free itself from a net. Their actions are being highly praised by netizens.

The video has been shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. The clip starts with a shot of an open area where one can spot the lion cub tangled in the net. The rescuers can be seen trying to untangle the cub. After many attempts, they succeed in freeing the cub.

“Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby,” reads the caption posted by Pandey alongside the clip. “To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the share below:

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and tons of reactions. Many lauded the courageous efforts of the forest staff in their comments. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also appreciated the staff in the comments section.

Here’s how others reacted to the share:

"Putting themselves in harms way... really appreciate their efforts, the unsung heroes," wrote a Twitter user. "A big thank you to compassionate brave men," added another. "Wonderful! Hope they got rid of the nets," commented a third.

What do you think of this incident?