Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring. Watch

A video showcasing former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal paying for a stranger’s engagement ring has now gone all kinds of viral online. During a segment on NBA on TNT, a show on which O'Neal appears as an analyst, he also shared the reason behind his gesture. His humble answer may win your heart.

The video in which O'Neal is seen paying for the ring is now being shared by many. Just like this post shared on Instagram with the caption “REAL one! Out of no where The Big Fella decided to pay for this young man’s engagement ring. To be blessed you have to bless others!”

In the NBA on TNT video, O'Neal says that he was in a jewelry store when he heard a man saying “Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?” to a store employee. That is when he decided to pay for it himself.

“I didn't mean for that to get out because I don't do it for that," he further says in the video. Then he goes on to explain the incident and ends the video by saying "I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all."

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people.

