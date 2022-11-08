Home / Trending / Former Twitter employee receives work anniversary gift after getting fired

Former Twitter employee receives work anniversary gift after getting fired

Published on Nov 08, 2022 08:39 PM IST

The former Twitter employee took to the micro-blogging site to share about receiving a work anniversary gift days after getting fired from the company.

The image shows the note and the commemorative block for work anniversary that the former Twitter employee received after getting fired from the company.(Twitter/@ElaineF)
Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the news of massive layoffs has turned into a topic of discussion. Many former employees of the micro-blogging site have also taken to the platform to share how they were dismissed from the company or talk about their feelings after being fired. Amid those, a post shared by a former employee Elaine Filadelfo has created chatter. She shared about receiving a work anniversary gift days after she was let go from her job.

“Got a special delivery today!!” she tweeted. Along with the tweet, she also shared an image. The picture shows a note from the company along with a small gift. In the image description, she explained the situation in detail. “A commemorative block and a note celebrating my 10 years of working at Twitter, the company that fired me by logging me out of BigQuery on Friday,” she wrote.

While replying to her own post, she also added, “This is 100p real and not a bit. look at the date on the tracking sticker!”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on November 7. Since being shared, it has prompted people to post various comments. “No way. Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh no,” expressed another. A few also shared surprised emojis to show their reactions.

