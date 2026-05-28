Founder ‘kinda broke’ after leaving 75 LPA Bengaluru job but doesn’t regret it

The reality of leaving a stable corporate career for the startup world is rarely glamorous, as one founder wrote on X. After resigning from a comfortable job in Bengaluru to build his own AI venture, the techie candidly revealed that his finances are currently strained. However, he firmly labels the decision as the best move he has ever made.

Bengaluru founder Aksht Jain, whose X post has gone viral. (LinkedIn/Aksht Jain)

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“I left my 75LPA job in BLR 1 year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Right now I am kinda broke, but I would still say that it was the best thing I could have done,” Bengaluru-based founder Aksht Jain wrote on X.

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He continued, “There is immense satisfaction in work when you don't have to deal with zero-sum office politics. And there is so much to learn every single day. Love it!”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Aksht Jain; this report will be updated when he responds.)

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual commented, “This is scary as well as courageous. You have time on your side. That's the biggest advantage.” Another posted, “I am not broke, but balancing between the thought of sticking to entrepreneurship vs going back to work. What made you say this is the best thing? What did you like the most about being an entrepreneur?” Jain responded, “It's the learning and the adventure all the way. Sure, there might be less money (only at first, hopefully), but every day is new and interesting. A small part of it is also that I feel in corporate, I sometimes feel the work and the teams become performative.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual commented, “This is scary as well as courageous. You have time on your side. That's the biggest advantage.” Another posted, “I am not broke, but balancing between the thought of sticking to entrepreneurship vs going back to work. What made you say this is the best thing? What did you like the most about being an entrepreneur?” Jain responded, “It's the learning and the adventure all the way. Sure, there might be less money (only at first, hopefully), but every day is new and interesting. A small part of it is also that I feel in corporate, I sometimes feel the work and the teams become performative.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third expressed, “Good for you, man!! Although being an Indian solopreneur - moving back with your parents, living for free and building, is the best path forward until the money starts flowing in.” Jain replied, “For sure. Right now, I am living with friends in Bengaluru to keep myself in good company and discuss things day in and out.”

A fourth wrote, “Has it been worthwhile though...what about people who have built domain knowledge but aren't into tech...how can they start something of their own?” The founder shared, “Yes, I would say that's possible now. Many people use tools like Emergent, Lovable, and Replit to build fully functional prototypes. It does not mean that you can make the AI coding agent completely autonomous; it will need some inputs to be steered in the right direction.”

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According to his LinkedIn, Jain completed his schooling at Holy Family Convent School. He then pursued his B.Tech. degree from Delhi College of Engineering.

He started his career as an intern and gradually transitioned into a software developer role. He founded his company Ekly.ai in 2025. His startup “is an AI-powered video studio that allows brands and agencies to generate, customise, and deliver video ads from a single text prompt.”