Founder makes daily 1-hour 'office picnic' mandatory, everyone eats at 2 pm

In an era of high-pressure corporate environments, one founder is making a case for the power of the collective lunch break. Sharing a glimpse of her office, she described a daily scene in which work "disappears" for 60 minutes. From sharing food to cracking jokes and playing games, the ritual ensures that no one eats alone. The founder, Kavya Karnatac, believes that these daily "picnics" are rare in today’s workspace but essential for building trust.

A picture of an ‘office picnic’ shared by the founder. (LinkedIn/Kavya Karnatac)

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“Everyday we have a 1 hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears and everyone gathers in the hall,” Kavya Karnatac wrote on LinkedIn.

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She added, “Chairs get pulled from everywhere. People stand, squeeze in, sit on corners. Because, no one eats alone at KK Create. There’s no hierarchy at that table. Managers, freshers, sab ek plate se kha lete hain.”

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{{^usCountry}} The founder, who was once featured on “Forbes 30 under 30”, continued, “The managers are the first ones to say, ‘Aajao lunch karne, kaam baad mein karna.’ It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing ghar ka khaana. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party everyday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder, who was once featured on “Forbes 30 under 30”, continued, “The managers are the first ones to say, ‘Aajao lunch karne, kaam baad mein karna.’ It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing ghar ka khaana. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party everyday.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing how she feels about this policy, she shared, “This culture is rare and honestly? Some days, it doesn’t even feel like an office. It feels like a family sitting down for a meal. These 60 minutes remind me connection beyond work truly builds a team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing how she feels about this policy, she shared, “This culture is rare and honestly? Some days, it doesn’t even feel like an office. It feels like a family sitting down for a meal. These 60 minutes remind me connection beyond work truly builds a team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Kavya Karnatac, this report will be updated once she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Kavya Karnatac, this report will be updated once she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

An individual asked, “This sounds more like a community than just an office. Love that you’ve made this hour non-negotiable. I’m curious, though—when that 2 PM clock hits, how do you guys handle those 'urgent' client calls or deadlines that always seem to pop up right at lunch? It’s a bold move to put culture first like that!” The founder replied, “Nothing is urgent to us at that time. We try to detach ourselves from work for an hour and get back with even more efficiency.”

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Another commented, “Culture is not built in meetings or policies. It shows up in small daily rituals like this. Most companies chase productivity and forget that connection is what sustains it. When people actually enjoy being around each other, collaboration stops feeling forced.”

A third expressed, “Honestly, this feels less like a ‘perk’ and more like a mindset. When people are comfortable enough to laugh, share food, and just be themselves, work stops feeling transactional.” A fourth wrote, “Love this—turning small daily moments into something to look forward to can completely shift workplace energy. Culture isn’t built in off-sites, it’s built in these everyday rituals.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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