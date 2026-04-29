Founder makes daily 1-hour 'office picnic' mandatory, everyone eats at 2 pm

In an era of high-pressure corporate environments, one founder is making a case for the power of the collective lunch break. Sharing a glimpse of her office, she described a daily scene in which work "disappears" for 60 minutes. From sharing food to cracking jokes and playing games, the ritual ensures that no one eats alone. The founder, Kavya Karnatac, believes that these daily "picnics" are rare in today’s workspace but essential for building trust. A picture of an ‘office picnic’ shared by the founder. (LinkedIn/Kavya Karnatac)

“Everyday we have a 1 hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears and everyone gathers in the hall,” Kavya Karnatac wrote on LinkedIn.

Also Read: Delhi founder shares 5 am office reality, says startup life comes with ‘stress and chaos’

She added, “Chairs get pulled from everywhere. People stand, squeeze in, sit on corners. Because, no one eats alone at KK Create. There’s no hierarchy at that table. Managers, freshers, sab ek plate se kha lete hain.”

The founder, who was once featured on “Forbes 30 under 30”, continued, “The managers are the first ones to say, ‘Aajao lunch karne, kaam baad mein karna.’ It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing ghar ka khaana. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party everyday.”

Expressing how she feels about this policy, she shared, “This culture is rare and honestly? Some days, it doesn’t even feel like an office. It feels like a family sitting down for a meal. These 60 minutes remind me connection beyond work truly builds a team.”

(HT.com has reached out to Kavya Karnatac, this report will be updated once she responds.)