Founder reacts after employee tweets Vijay Mallya to rent Kingfisher Villa without his permission

In a bold display of startup culture, a founder is backing his employee’s public attempt to rent a luxury villa from Vijay Mallya. After learning that a team member had tweeted Mallya, asking him to rent the Kingfisher Villa for a company event, the founder issued a public challenge to see "how this internet thing actually works."

The employee shared the tweet without the founder’s permission. (X/@nush_1320)

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He has committed to fulfilling the employee's wild request if the post reaches 1,000 shares, even suggesting a backup plan if the actual property isn't available. The founder further promised to take the entire team on an international trip if the number of shares crosses 5000.

Also Read: Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw back Vijay Mallya's role in building RCB brand: 'He must be credited'

“One of our team members publicly DM’d Vijay Mallya today asking to rent Kingfisher Villa for our loop launch night on May 21. I found out after she had already posted it. Did not approve it. Did not know. She just sent it,” IIT Bombay alum turned founder Dinesh Singh wrote.

What did the tweet say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi Vijay Mallya, I'm Anushka Singh from Topmate. On May 21st, we're launching Loop, a product we're betting on to change the creator economy in India. We want to throw a launch night built entirely for creators. 1000+ of the biggest names from Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube. Kingfisher flowing, food for days, music all night. Can we have Kingfisher Villa for one night? Completely serious, will pay whatever you ask,” she tweeted. The employee added, “Or send me to whoever owns it now.” The founder’s reaction: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi Vijay Mallya, I'm Anushka Singh from Topmate. On May 21st, we're launching Loop, a product we're betting on to change the creator economy in India. We want to throw a launch night built entirely for creators. 1000+ of the biggest names from Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube. Kingfisher flowing, food for days, music all night. Can we have Kingfisher Villa for one night? Completely serious, will pay whatever you ask,” she tweeted. The employee added, “Or send me to whoever owns it now.” The founder’s reaction: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He shared, “Honestly, this is exactly the team I want to be working with. So here is what I am going to do.” He explained that if Anushka Singh’s tweet crosses “1000 reposts on LinkedIn + Twitter combined,” he will try to book the Kingfisher Villa, and if not, a venue equivalent to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared, “Honestly, this is exactly the team I want to be working with. So here is what I am going to do.” He explained that if Anushka Singh’s tweet crosses “1000 reposts on LinkedIn + Twitter combined,” he will try to book the Kingfisher Villa, and if not, a venue equivalent to it. {{/usCountry}}

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The founder further added, “If it crosses 5000, I am taking the entire growth team on an international trip. On me. Anywhere they want. I am completely serious. We have until May 21.”

In his LinkedIn post, he also shared a message for Vijay Mallaya. He wrote, “If you are reading this, your move. She is 22, she is running our launch, and she just decided the venue should be yours.”

How did social media react?

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An individual wrote, “This is chaotic in the best possible way. Love the energy of backing bold people instead of shutting them down for trying something crazy. That kind of culture creates unforgettable teams.”

Also Read: Bengaluru founder's request to rent Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Towers penthouse goes viral: 'Will pay, name your price'

Another added, “It's official, Gen-Z-led Indian startup marketing has entered a whole new phase of communication. Respect the confidence of just deciding: ‘Kingfisher Villa seems right.’ And posting before permission could arrive, spiritually or otherwise. Rooting for Anushka now. The internet has no choice but to adopt her.”

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A third commented, “He doesn't own it anymore, though. But it can help you connect with the right person. Regardless, good luck with the engagement goals.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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