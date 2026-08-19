Founder shares list of workplace principles, says 'I will never promote someone because they work the most hours'

A US-based Indian founder has shared a list of workplace principles he follows while leading his team, saying he would never expect employees to compromise their personal lives for work.

Karthick Raajha is the founder and CEO of Revv Growth. (LinkedIn/Karthick Raajha)

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Karthick Raajha, founder and CEO of Revv Growth, shared the list in a LinkedIn post. "I run a team of 35+ people and I will never do this," he wrote.

Among his principles, Raajha said he would "never ask someone to work through a family emergency" or "make someone feel guilty for being sick".

"I will never promote someone because they work the most hours. I will never mistake busyness for commitment," he wrote.

He also said he would never "make someone feel small in front of their colleagues" and would not forget that "every person on my team has a life I know nothing about."

"I will never treat a resignation as a betrayal," Raajha added.

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In the post, Raajha highlighted that most of his team members have never met him in person. "They still trusted me with their time, their skills, and in some cases their livelihood, based on a remote working relationship," he wrote.

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"That is not something I take lightly," he added.

Raajha acknowledged that he is still learning how to lead. "I get a lot wrong as a founder and I am still learning how to lead properly after six years of doing this," he said.

However, he said there was one thing he was certain about: "The people who chose to build this with me deserve to be treated like the adults and professionals they are. Every single day."

(Also Read: 'Two weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health’: Founder explains why)

How did social media react?

The post prompted several users to praise Raajha's approach to leadership.

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One user wrote, "This resonates deeply, especially as the founder of a fully remote organisation. Trust is not about tracking people-it's about respecting them as professionals and as human beings. When people feel trusted and respected, accountability becomes a natural outcome, not something you have to enforce."

"This is what good leadership looks like: high standards without losing basic humanity. People may forget the perks, but they rarely forget how a leader made them feel when life got difficult," commented another.

"The best leaders don't build teams around fear. They build them around trust, respect, and the understanding that people have lives outside of work. What you're building is the best example," wrote a third user.

"Really appreciate this perspective. Leadership is not just about building a team but creating an environment where people feel respected, trusted and valued," said another.

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