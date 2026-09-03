Founder who paid 58 crore tax shares pic of garbage in Gurugram: ‘This is what our taxes fund’

Doctor-turned-entrepreneur Aniruddha Malpani has revealed that he paid ₹58 crore as tax in the last financial year, sparking some stunned reactions on social media. Dr Malpani’s revelation came in an X post where he reflected on the gap between what he pays as tax and what he gets as return in terms of civic infrastructure.

Dr Aniruddha Malpani is an IVF specialist and the founder of Malpani Ventures.

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“I don't mind paying taxes but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure!” the Mumbai-based founder and angel investor wrote.

Alongside this text, he posted a screenshot of his tax payment record for the Financial Year 2025–26. The amount shown in the screenshot was ₹58,08,78,000, which is approximately ₹58 crore, 8 lakh and 78 thousand.

₹ 58 crore tax sparks amazement

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{{^usCountry}} The amount led to some amazed reactions on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“No offense but if I were you, I'd have relocated to Monaco or Hong Kong asap and helped the future generation of Indians from there in any which way I could. All this goes in the pockets of babus who get fat and even more arrogant,” one X user wrote.

To this, Dr Malpani replied saying that he is happy to pay taxes as an Indian citizen.

“I earned this money in India so I am quite happy to pay it back to the government as taxes. All I am asking for is they deliver value for the money which they collect from me. Is that asking too much?” the doctor-turned-investor wrote.

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On social media, Dr Malpani often highlights civic issues in India. Shortly after posting about his tax filing, for example, he re-posted a picture of a garbage and broken roads in Gurugram’s post Sector 23 and wrote: “This is what our taxes fund!”

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Who is Dr Aniruddha Malpani?

Dr Aniruddha Malpani is a renowned IVF specialist based in Mumbai. He is best known for his work in fertility medicine and for co-running the Malpani Infertility Clinic in Colaba, Mumbai, with his wife, Dr Anjali Malpani. The clinic has been providing IVF treatment since 1991.

He is also the founder of Malpani Ventures, which invests in early stage startups. His investment interests include healthcare, education, SaaS, consumer technology and social-impact businesses.

Dr Malpani also established Apni Pathshala, an initiative to promote digital literacy and future-ready education across India.

(Also read: ₹4 crore tax: ‘System is flawed’">Bengaluru founder vows to move out of India after paying ₹4 crore tax: ‘System is flawed’)

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