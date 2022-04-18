French dancer grooves to Snehithane Snehithane remix, video goes viral. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram and one to keep up with the viral trends on it, then you will probably have a fair idea about the French dancer named Jika. He has gone viral recently for several of his dance videos that cater to Indian audiences. For example, he recently danced to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip song from Sooryavanshi.

He has also received fame for dancing to the viral Indian meme song Kacha Badam. Jika is known to hop onto these dance trends with his friends and kids alike. He is based in France and has a considerable amount of talent when it comes to picking up different dance forms and acing the hook steps to songs. This time, it’s the remixed version of the song Snehithane Snehithane.

Sung by Sadhana Sargam and Srinivas, Snehithane Snehithane was featured in the movie Alai Payuthey in the year 2000. And quite recently, a remix version of this song has been doing the rounds on the Internet and many people can be seen dancing to it. Jika shared this dance video with a caption that reads, “I tried the Bharatanatyam dance.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting this dancer’s skills and ability to pick up different dance forms. It has also received more than 1.3 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Excellent execution bro.” This comment was accompanied by a few fire emojis. “Awesome man, fan from Tamil Nadu,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Come on Indian culture.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to join the trio in this dance?

