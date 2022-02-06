French man and his friends dance to viral Kacha Badam song in this video. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram, then it may not come as a surprise to you that the viral Bengali meme song Kacha Badam has become increasingly popular by the day. From desi people to foreigners, many can be seen shaking a leg to this viral dance trend. Now, a French man and his friends have hopped onto this trend as well.

The video opens to show three friends on the road, in an outdoor setting. The three of them ace every single hook step that this viral dance challenge comes with, with utmost ease. Destined in a single file and keep rotating according to the beats of this viral meme song.

In the caption that accompanies this dance video, the poster clarified that he had done this challenge after being requested to do it by many people. He wrote, “You send me this trend.” It was complete with a laughing emoji.

Watch the dance video here:

This video was posted on Instagram around three days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral and so far received more than 41,000 likes. It has also received various comments from Instagram users.

“Damn....was expecting this,” posted an Instagram user, followed by a laughing emoji. “Nicely done,” complimented yet another individual. “You are so cool,” posted a third. “So cool bro,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?