French designer’s ‘leaf clutch’ leaves tweeple with questions. Seen it yet?

While some took the route of hilarity, others pointed out how the bags resembled items used to cook food from different cultures.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The image shows the 'leaf bags' from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2010 haute couture collection.(Twitter/@_gastt)

Fashion knows no boundaries when it comes to churning out quirky designs and innovative stuff. Now, a Twitter user has brought forth one such design from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2010 haute couture collection that has prompted tweeple to express their opinions in the most hilarious manner. Shared by gastt, the post may leave you scratching your head too.

The images shared alongside the post show clutches weaved from leaves. “Leaf Bags from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 18, the post has garnered over 86,000 likes and several reactions. While some took the route of hilarity, others pointed out how the bags resembled several objects from different cultures. Some were sure that these bags looked just perfect to carry tasty steamed food items from their cultures.

What do you think of this bag?

