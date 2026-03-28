French woman amazed by 6:50 am movie show with food options at Indian mall: ‘Only dreamt of this in Europe’

Take a look here at the post:

Sharing her experience, she wrote, "Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food. At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe haha. Also only Prachi Sethi would accompany me for an early movie like that. I love India. I will never say it enough."

A French woman living in India has sparked an online conversation after sharing her unusual early morning cinema experience at a mall. Taking to X, Julia Chaigneau described her surprise at finding a movie screening as early as 6:50 am, complete with a wide range of food options available at that hour.

Her post quickly gained traction on the platform, amassing over 65,000 views and drawing a range of reactions from users who shared similar experiences and opinions about India’s service culture.

Users share similar experiences and mixed views Several users resonated with her observations, highlighting the uniqueness of India’s early morning entertainment and food culture. One user commented, "this is why we love India breakfast, movies and madness all at once," while another wrote, "I had options for popcorn for a 4.30 am show, only in India."

Some users pointed out that such experiences are not entirely exclusive to India. "It exists in Europe as well. Oppenheimer had imax shows at the beginning at 6 am," one person noted, offering a contrasting perspective.

Others praised the country’s hospitality and convenience. "India has probably the best service industry on the planet," a user remarked. Meanwhile, another shared a personal preference, saying, "As a rule, I have only preferred evening or night shows.... hate stepping out into the bright sunlight after being in the dark for 3 hrs straight."

Echoing the sentiment of admiration, one more user added, "India is a indeed best."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)