French woman amazed by 6:50 am movie show with food options at Indian mall: ‘Only dreamt of this in Europe’
A French woman was impressed by India’s early movie culture and variety of food options.
A French woman living in India has sparked an online conversation after sharing her unusual early morning cinema experience at a mall. Taking to X, Julia Chaigneau described her surprise at finding a movie screening as early as 6:50 am, complete with a wide range of food options available at that hour.
(Also read: ‘Hating won’t help’: French woman urges Indians to stop spreading negativity about their own country)
Sharing her experience, she wrote, "Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food. At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe haha. Also only Prachi Sethi would accompany me for an early movie like that. I love India. I will never say it enough."
Take a look here at the post:
Her post quickly gained traction on the platform, amassing over 65,000 views and drawing a range of reactions from users who shared similar experiences and opinions about India’s service culture.
Users share similar experiences and mixed views
Several users resonated with her observations, highlighting the uniqueness of India’s early morning entertainment and food culture. One user commented, "this is why we love India breakfast, movies and madness all at once," while another wrote, "I had options for popcorn for a 4.30 am show, only in India."
Some users pointed out that such experiences are not entirely exclusive to India. "It exists in Europe as well. Oppenheimer had imax shows at the beginning at 6 am," one person noted, offering a contrasting perspective.
Others praised the country’s hospitality and convenience. "India has probably the best service industry on the planet," a user remarked. Meanwhile, another shared a personal preference, saying, "As a rule, I have only preferred evening or night shows.... hate stepping out into the bright sunlight after being in the dark for 3 hrs straight."
Echoing the sentiment of admiration, one more user added, "India is a indeed best."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More