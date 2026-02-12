Bengaluru man quit Oracle job to start The Falooda Shop, reveals cost of first outlet

The owner of a popular ice cream chain has revealed how much it cost him to open his first outlet in Bengaluru. Pradeep Kannan quit his stable and well-paying job at Oracle India in 2019 to launch The Falooda Shop. In six years, the small ice shop shop has grown to well-known chain with 18 outlets across India and Dubai. In 2019, Pradeep Kannan quit his corporate job to launch The Falooda Shop. (X/@Pradeepkannanj)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Kannan revealed how much it cost to open the first outlet of The Falooda Shop in Bengaluru.

A breakdown of the cost The NIFT graduate revealed that setting up the first Bengaluru outlet required an investment of around ₹22 lakh, which included a rental deposit of ₹2.4 lakh, licences and registrations costing ₹60,000, and basic equipment worth ₹2 lakh.

A further ₹10 lakh was spent on furniture and interiors. He also invested ₹3.2 lakh in initial raw materials and packaging, ₹80,000 towards staff salaries for the first month, and ₹1 lakh on branding and the launch.

Kannan said he maintained a working capital buffer of ₹2 lakh instead of the initially planned ₹3 lakh.