    Bengaluru man quit Oracle job to start The Falooda Shop, reveals cost of first outlet

    Pradeep Kannan quit his job at Oracle India in 2019 to launch The Falooda Shop. He has now revealed the cost of opening the chain's first Bengaluru outlet.

    Updated on: Feb 12, 2026 11:47 AM IST
    By Sanya Jain
    The owner of a popular ice cream chain has revealed how much it cost him to open his first outlet in Bengaluru. Pradeep Kannan quit his stable and well-paying job at Oracle India in 2019 to launch The Falooda Shop. In six years, the small ice shop shop has grown to well-known chain with 18 outlets across India and Dubai.

    In 2019, Pradeep Kannan quit his corporate job to launch The Falooda Shop. (X/@Pradeepkannanj)
    In a post shared on the social media platform X, Kannan revealed how much it cost to open the first outlet of The Falooda Shop in Bengaluru.

    A breakdown of the cost

    The NIFT graduate revealed that setting up the first Bengaluru outlet required an investment of around 22 lakh, which included a rental deposit of 2.4 lakh, licences and registrations costing 60,000, and basic equipment worth 2 lakh.

    A further 10 lakh was spent on furniture and interiors. He also invested 3.2 lakh in initial raw materials and packaging, 80,000 towards staff salaries for the first month, and 1 lakh on branding and the launch.

    Kannan said he maintained a working capital buffer of 2 lakh instead of the initially planned 3 lakh.

    Altogether, it cost him roughly 22 lakh to open an outlet in Bengaluru. “You don't need fancy interiors. You need repeat customers,” wrote Kannan.

    Quitting Oracle job

    In a post shared last year, Pradeep Kannan had confessed that people laughed at him for quitting his job at Oracle to open an ice cream shop. However, his entrepreneurial venture has paid rich dividends.

    “People laughed at me for leaving my job. I had the perfect 9-to-5 — I was the Operations Head at Oracle India, earning a good salary and enjoying a beautiful family life,” Kannan said in his post.

    “Society said I was settled. But something inside me wasn’t satisfied. So, in 2019, I did the unthinkable: I left Bangalore and moved back to Karur, a small town in Tamil Nadu, to sell Falooda ice cream,” he added.

