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From chairs to umbrellas: IIT Bombay students get creative on ‘no bag day’. Watch

The video shows students entering classroom one by one, only instead of regular bags, they carry their books and supplies in the most inventive ways imaginable.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 11:00 pm IST
By Bhavya Sukheja
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A lighthearted classroom activity at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has taken social media by storm, with students ditching backpacks and turning everyday objects into quirky carriers during a themed “No Bag” day.

The activity took place during the last lecture.(X/@ballooncheeksbaka)

The video, shared on Instagram by user @ballooncheeksbaka, shows students entering a classroom one by one, only instead of regular bags, they carry their books and supplies in the most inventive ways imaginable. The clip captures wide smiles, playful poses and even a professor laughing along.

According to the caption of the post, the activity took place during the last lecture, making it a memorable send-off. “No bags no notes, just pure memories…. Arrgh, the last lecture,” the caption read.

Watch the video below:

“Sir was genuinely happy for his students,” one user commented, referring to the professor seen enjoying the moment.

“Innovationmaxxing,” wrote another, while a third added, “Class toh crazy hai aur sir bhi pookie hai.”

“Real motivation for JEE,” joked another user.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja

Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.

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